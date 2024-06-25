Tarahumata Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar 6195 Windward Pkwy, Ste 100
Appetizers
- Tarahumata Tapas Sampler
Hanger "Steak, fried calamari aioli, lamb chops, mini tostadas, and shrimp. Serves 2 or more$75.00
- Hanger Steak
Roasted potatoes, sautéed onions, queso fresco, and chimichurri sauce$28.00
- Picanha
Roasted potatoes, sautéed onions, queso fresco, and chimichurri sauce$28.00
- Lamb Chops (3)
Mashed potatoes, chimichurri sauce, and balsamic vinaigrette$26.00
- Calamares
Fried calamari, shrimp, zucchini, red onions, chipotle aioli, and tamarindo sauce$17.00
- Mussels Al Chipotle
Chipotle veracruz and cream sauce$16.00
- Camarones Enteros
Served with mixta salad, and balsamic vinaigrette$16.00
- Queso Patrón
Grilled Mexican cheese garnished with poblano pepper and homemade chimichurri$14.00
- House Grilled Dip
Large cheese dip, "Steak, chicken, shrimp, and flour tortillas$16.00
- Queso Fundido
Mexican melted cheese, chorizo, poblano peppers, and flour tortillas$14.00
- Mini Tostadas
Flat bread crackers, smoked salmon, chimichurri sauce, avocado sauce, and chipotle aioli$15.00
- Mini Burgers (2)
Avocado sauce, sliced tomatoes, and mixed greens$16.00
- Steak Mini Tacos (3)
Corn tortillas with fresh cilantro, red onions, and salsa Verde$18.00
- Pinchos (3)
"Steak or chicken skewers marinated in a balsamic reduction grilled with bell peppers$16.00
Carnes (Steaks)
- Molcajete De Arrachera
Sizzling grilled marinated 'steak, grilled cactus, green onions, Mexican cheese, homemade tomato sauce, Mexican sausage, black beans, and corn or flour tortillas$27.00
- Texas Molcajete
Add chicken and shrimp$32.00
- Bone in Ribeye
16 oz us choice hand-cut rib eye. Choice of roasted or mashed potatoes$45.00
- Arrachera
Outside skirt steak served with green onions, cheese stuffed poblano pepper, rice, charro beans, and flour or corn tortillas$22.00
- Tacos Al Carbon (3)
Grilled steak tacos, cilantro, red onions, charro beans, and tomatillo sauce$21.00
- Alambres (2) Chicken
Seasoned skewers, chicken, basted with tequila and Chile ancho infusion. Served on a bed of rice$23.00
- Alambres (2) Steak
Seasoned skewers, Steak, basted with tequila and Chile ancho infusion. Served on a bed of rice$26.00
- Hamburguesa
10 oz grilled hamburger, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, and home-made seasoned fries$16.00
- Carne Asada
Chargrilled skirt steak, refried beans, rice, onions, lettuce, jalapeño peppers, and corn or flour tortillas$23.00
- Tarahumata Grande Steak Burrito
Large flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatillo sauce$21.00
Cerdo (Pork)
- Burrito De Carnitas
Covered with cheese dip sauce, rice, and refried beans$16.00
- Chile Verde
Slowly cooked pork covered with green tomatillo sauce, caramelized onions, rice, and refried beans$17.00
- Orden De Carnitas
Slowly cooked pork, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pickled jalapeños, and tortillas$17.00
- Tacos De Puerco
Caramelized onions, red tomatillo sauce, and charro beans. Served with corn or flour tortillas$16.00
- Poblano De Carnitas
Roasted poblano pepper filled with carnitas and charro beans$15.00
Desserts
Drinks
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Camaron (2)
Lobster cream sauce, rice, and roasted corn$19.00
- Langosta (2)
Lobster cream sauce, black beans, and roasted corn$22.00
- Enchilada mole indio (3)
Chicken breast, basted in red mole sauce, queso fresco, onions, and sour cream$17.00
- Mole Verde
Chicken breast, basted in green mole sauce, queso fresco, onions, and sour cream$17.00
- El Gran Jefe (3)
One chicken, one beef, one cheese, with molcajete sauce, que- so fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$16.00
- Enchiladas Rojas (3)
Chicken breast covered with ranchero sauce$16.00
- Enchiladas Suizas (3)
Chicken breast topped with the chef's special cheese tomatillo sauce, mixed greens, and rice$17.00
Fajitas
- Mix Fajita (1)
Steak + chicken$22.00
- Mix Fajita (2)
Steak + chicken$43.00
- Chicken Fajita (1)$19.00
- Chicken Fajita (2)$32.00
- Steak Fajita (1)$22.00
- Steak Fajita (2)$36.00
- Veggie Fajita (1)$17.00
- Veggie Fajita (2)$30.00
- Shrimp Fajita (1)$21.00
- Shrimp Fajita (2)$35.00
- Fajitas Indias (1)
Steak or chicken and grilled queso fresco$29.00
- Fajitas Indias (2)
Steak or chicken and grilled queso fresco$54.00
- Parrillada Fajita (1)
Steak, chicken, and shrimp$29.00
- Parrillada Fajita (2)
Steak, chicken, and shrimp$60.00
Favorite Dips
Huevos
- Huevos Divorciados (2)
Sunny side up eggs over chilaquiles, cheese, sour cream, onions, green and red sauce, rice or beans$13.00
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, and tortillas$13.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Ranch style eggs, Mexican salsa, rice, refried beans, and tortillas$13.00
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs, Mexican sausage, and tortillas$13.00
Lunch Menu
- Uno
Chile relleno, taco, and refried beans or guacamole salad$10.95
- Dos
Beef burrito, rice, and refried beans$10.95
- Tres
Enchilada, rice, and refried beans$10.95
- Cuatro
Burrito, taco, and rice$10.95
- Cinco
Chalupa, enchilada, rice, and refried beans$10.95
- Seis
Burrito, tamal, and rice or refried beans$10.95
- Siete
Burrito, enchilada, and rice or refried beans$10.95
- Ocho
Enchilada, chalupa, and quesadilla$10.95
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and pico de gallo, wrapped on a spinach tortilla$10.95
- Rapidito
One taco, one enchilada, and rice or refried beans$10.95
- Mexican Cheesesteak
Flour tortilla with thin sliced steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and rice or refried beans$10.95
- Burrito Especial
Beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and refried beans$10.95<